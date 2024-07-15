Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stock Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $321.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.64. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $208.62 and a 1-year high of $330.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $290.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.54. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 42.05% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $677.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of United Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $321.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.55.

Insider Transactions at United Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.35, for a total value of $1,174,860.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $42,425.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.35, for a total transaction of $1,174,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $42,425.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.91, for a total transaction of $582,198.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,723.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,884 shares of company stock valued at $27,931,991. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

