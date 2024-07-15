Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,786 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ASO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter valued at $47,768,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,089,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,878,000 after purchasing an additional 559,414 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter valued at $25,933,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,652,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,068,000 after purchasing an additional 365,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 953.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 403,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,629,000 after purchasing an additional 365,168 shares in the last quarter.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,870 shares in the company, valued at $472,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ASO shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (down from $80.00) on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.87.

Shares of NASDAQ ASO opened at $53.13 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.83 and a 1-year high of $75.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is currently 6.73%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

