Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 1,391 Shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in GitLab were worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get GitLab alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GTLB. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in GitLab during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in GitLab by 2,107.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in GitLab during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in GitLab during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in GitLab during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on GTLB. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of GitLab from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of GitLab from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of GitLab in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of GitLab from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of GitLab from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.30.

GitLab Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GTLB opened at $50.95 on Monday. GitLab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.19 and a fifty-two week high of $78.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.25. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.53 and a beta of 0.46.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.09. GitLab had a negative net margin of 68.52% and a negative return on equity of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $169.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.66 million. On average, analysts forecast that GitLab Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at GitLab

In related news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 11,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $530,381.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 293,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,342,873.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Merline Saintil sold 1,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.51, for a total transaction of $60,884.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,052.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 11,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $530,381.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 293,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,342,873.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,611 shares of company stock valued at $2,398,115 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Profile

(Free Report)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.