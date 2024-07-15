Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 2,589 Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Par Pacific were worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Par Pacific by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,133,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,589,000 after buying an additional 12,777 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,227,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,635,000 after buying an additional 268,219 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 853,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,612,000 after buying an additional 134,600 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Par Pacific by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 727,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,137,000 after purchasing an additional 92,537 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Par Pacific by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 645,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,473,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PARR. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.20.

Shares of NYSE PARR opened at $24.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 2.01. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.77 and a 12-month high of $40.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Par Pacific had a return on equity of 35.02% and a net margin of 5.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.

