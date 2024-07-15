Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 20,239 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:BFEB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:BFEB – Free Report) by 32.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,239 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.75% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFEB. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 14,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 32,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the 4th quarter valued at about $415,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February stock opened at $41.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $232.57 million, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.90.

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (BFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

