Jet2 plc (LON:JET2) Insider Robin Terrell Buys 8,557 Shares

Jet2 plc (LON:JET2 – Get Free Report) insider Robin Terrell bought 8,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,388 ($17.78) per share, for a total transaction of £118,771.16 ($152,134.19).
Jet2 Stock Performance
Shares of LON JET2 traded up GBX 27.13 ($0.35) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 1,430.50 ($18.32). The stock had a trading volume of 752,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,085. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,324.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,355.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.09, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of £3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 779.67, a PEG ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 2.23. Jet2 plc has a twelve month low of GBX 960 ($12.30) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,568 ($20.08).
Jet2 Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a GBX 10.70 ($0.14) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from Jet2’s previous dividend of $4.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Jet2’s dividend payout ratio is presently 659.34%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Analysis on JET2
About Jet2
Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in the package holiday and non-ticket retail activities, as well as passenger and charter aircraft operations.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Jet2
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Why Consumer Stock Is Citigroup Analysts’ Top Choice Right Now
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- AI Race Intensifies: Major Acquisition Shakes Up the Market
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- 3 Stocks Ready to Pop When the Fed Cuts Interest Rates
Receive News & Ratings for Jet2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jet2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.