Jet2 plc (LON:JET2) Insider Robin Terrell Buys 8,557 Shares

Jet2 plc (LON:JET2 – Get Free Report) insider Robin Terrell bought 8,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,388 ($17.78) per share, for a total transaction of £118,771.16 ($152,134.19).

Get Jet2 alerts:

Jet2 Stock Performance

Shares of LON JET2 traded up GBX 27.13 ($0.35) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 1,430.50 ($18.32). The stock had a trading volume of 752,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,085. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,324.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,355.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.09, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of £3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 779.67, a PEG ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 2.23. Jet2 plc has a twelve month low of GBX 960 ($12.30) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,568 ($20.08).

Jet2 Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a GBX 10.70 ($0.14) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from Jet2’s previous dividend of $4.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Jet2’s dividend payout ratio is presently 659.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JET2 has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.34) price target on shares of Jet2 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($23.06) target price on shares of Jet2 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,950 ($24.98) price target on shares of Jet2 in a report on Friday, April 12th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on JET2

About Jet2

(Get Free Report)

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in the package holiday and non-ticket retail activities, as well as passenger and charter aircraft operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jet2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jet2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.