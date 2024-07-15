JMP Securities Reiterates “Market Outperform” Rating for Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by JMP Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $53.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 9.91% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.75 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.18.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.22. The company had a trading volume of 51,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,765. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.18. The stock has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a one year low of $41.80 and a one year high of $50.06.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.26). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 50.05% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The business had revenue of $376.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,709,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $627,204,000 after buying an additional 3,684,553 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,537,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,378,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,747,000 after buying an additional 1,195,765 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 36.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,910,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,074,000 after buying an additional 781,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,572,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,711,432,000 after buying an additional 555,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

