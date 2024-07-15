John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Sees Large Volume Increase

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 63,670 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 125,362 shares.The stock last traded at $11.78 and had previously closed at $11.80.
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.57 and a 200-day moving average of $11.32.
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a $0.0825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.42%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Company Profile
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Automaker’s Bold Move to an EV Future: Is It Time to Buy Stock?
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Massive Breakout: This ETF Signals Big Gains for Small-Cap Stocks
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Major Gaming Stock to Watch: Why It’s a Safe Bet Now
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.