John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Sees Large Volume Increase

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 63,670 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 125,362 shares.The stock last traded at $11.78 and had previously closed at $11.80.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.57 and a 200-day moving average of $11.32.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a $0.0825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.42%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDT. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 923.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 496,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 447,941 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 436,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,083,000 after buying an additional 57,786 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund in the 1st quarter worth $2,561,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 124,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $745,000. 12.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

