JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Price Target Raised to $221.00 at Oppenheimer

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $215.00 to $221.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on JPM. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $211.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $205.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $199.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $591.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $135.19 and a 12-month high of $210.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. The firm had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total value of $885,869.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,452,180.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 5,298 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.64, for a total value of $1,062,990.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,304,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total transaction of $885,869.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,452,180.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,343 shares of company stock valued at $14,137,789. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 22,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 121,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 547,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,682,000 after purchasing an additional 38,548 shares in the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 5,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 39,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,932,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

