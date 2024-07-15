JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stake Increased by Capital Management Associates NY

Capital Management Associates NY grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 117.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,769 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 2.5% of Capital Management Associates NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Capital Management Associates NY’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 71,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Catalina Capital Group LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 152.8% in the 1st quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 9,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 5,692 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 17,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 146.0% in the 1st quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $43,996,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM opened at $204.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $199.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $588.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $135.19 and a 1-year high of $210.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.21. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 25.66%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JPM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.61.

In related news, insider Elena A. Korablina sold 21,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.91, for a total transaction of $4,167,374.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,860.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.64, for a total value of $984,853.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 217,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,087,847.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Elena A. Korablina sold 21,829 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.91, for a total transaction of $4,167,374.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,860.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,343 shares of company stock valued at $14,137,789 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

