JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Price Target to GBX 684

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 671 ($8.59) to GBX 684 ($8.76) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 38.04% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,210 ($15.50) to GBX 1,250 ($16.01) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,342 ($17.19) price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Hargreaves Lansdown to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 1,035 ($13.26) to GBX 1,140 ($14.60) in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,048.20 ($13.43).
Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; fund dealing; and cash management services.
