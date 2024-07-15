JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE) Hits New 52-Week High at $59.02

JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $59.02 and last traded at $58.83, with a volume of 2246 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.50.

JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 30,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 12,184 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,082,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 49,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after buying an additional 6,570 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (JMEE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of small- and mid-cap US stocks and REITs. The fund uses a proprietary selection and weighting criteria, aiming to modestly outperform the total return of the S&P 1000 Index.

