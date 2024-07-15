Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,205 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new position in Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $741,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 31,488 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 2,772.3% in the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 457,074 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,939,000 after purchasing an additional 441,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 727,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,943,000 after acquiring an additional 206,072 shares during the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

Shares of Juniper Networks stock opened at $37.13 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.46 and a 200 day moving average of $35.93. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $38.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.09). Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 127.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JNPR. Argus raised Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Insider Activity at Juniper Networks

In other news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $517,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,393,424.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $197,146.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 970,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,428,813.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $517,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,393,424.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,889 shares of company stock worth $5,243,973 in the last three months. 1.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

