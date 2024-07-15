KCM Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $390.00 to $387.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $437.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $462.89.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.07, for a total value of $657,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,818,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMP traded up $2.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $448.76. 75,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,752. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $306.63 and a 12-month high of $449.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $44.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $432.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $414.91.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.10 by $0.29. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 75.97%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.15%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

