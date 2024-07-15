KCM Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,720 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 125.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in CoStar Group during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CoStar Group during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC increased its position in CoStar Group by 915.0% in the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 518,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 467,534 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Friday, June 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CoStar Group news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $11,366,580.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,099,448.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CoStar Group news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $11,366,580.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,099,448.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total value of $352,146.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at $5,938,942.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CoStar Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $75.47. The stock had a trading volume of 332,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,249,618. The company has a current ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.81. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.35 and a 1 year high of $100.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.57.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $656.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.27 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 11.64%. Research analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CoStar Group

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Articles

