KCM Investment Advisors LLC Buys 2,655 Shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Free Report) by 300.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 3,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 1,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 12,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,158,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYT stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $65.70. 525,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $157.65 and a fifty-two week high of $206.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $896.81 million, a P/E ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.51.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

