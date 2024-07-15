KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $237,000 Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 400.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,068 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IYH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 587.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 472,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,236,000 after acquiring an additional 403,631 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 421.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 467,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,937,000 after purchasing an additional 377,802 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 391.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 394,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,413,000 after purchasing an additional 314,107 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 404.9% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 392,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,295,000 after buying an additional 314,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 304,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,101,000 after buying an additional 14,471 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYH traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $62.53. The stock had a trading volume of 33,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,279. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.27 and a fifty-two week high of $62.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.17.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.