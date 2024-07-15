KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $380,000 Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 31.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,297 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,044,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,141,000 after buying an additional 130,801 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,388,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,881,000 after purchasing an additional 37,002 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 8,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5,032.5% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 15,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $4,025,000. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TD shares. StockNews.com lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. National Bank Financial cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

Shares of TD stock traded up $0.32 on Monday, reaching $57.07. 450,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,907,964. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $53.52 and a one year high of $66.15. The company has a market cap of $99.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.53 and a 200-day moving average of $58.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 14.38%. Analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

