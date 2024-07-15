KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $392,000 Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Paychex by 11.9% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 34,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 14.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 76,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,837,000 after buying an additional 9,671 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 39.8% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 4,288 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,931,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,451,943,000 after buying an additional 170,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 4,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In other news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 19,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $2,454,755.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,452.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Paychex news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 19,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $2,454,755.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at $670,452.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 101,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.27, for a total transaction of $11,901,732.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 437,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,287,448.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on PAYX shares. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Paychex from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.46.

Paychex Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of PAYX traded up $1.85 on Monday, reaching $120.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 412,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,830,236. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.00. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.27 and a twelve month high of $129.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.75 and a 200-day moving average of $121.46.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 46.63%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 83.94%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

