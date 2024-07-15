KCM Investment Advisors LLC Invests $294,000 in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 300.0% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. PFS Partners LLC purchased a new position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA HACK traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $66.26. 45,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,046. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.69 and its 200-day moving average is $62.90. Amplify Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $48.70 and a 12-month high of $67.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 1.41.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Profile

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

