KCM Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 104 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $1,928,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,447 shares in the company, valued at $17,205,859.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.22.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

PM traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $105.88. 567,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,342,501. The company has a market cap of $164.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.58. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.23 and a 12-month high of $106.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.57.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 113.26%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.56%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

