KCM Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 8,272 The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,096,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $459,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,975 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $32,620,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,922,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,954,000 after acquiring an additional 777,456 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 101.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,068,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,862,000 after acquiring an additional 538,935 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,439,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 503,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,443,000 after purchasing an additional 503,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

IPG stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.66. 657,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,898,263. The company has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.41. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $40.90.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 29.70%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 46.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.88.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

