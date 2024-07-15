KCM Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWD. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWD traded up $0.58 on Monday, reaching $179.25. 539,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,813,652. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $179.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $175.56 and its 200-day moving average is $172.15. The company has a market cap of $56.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.