KCM Investment Advisors LLC Sells 411 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 1,038.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,612,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294,967 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the fourth quarter worth $89,832,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,757,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399,199 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in Evergy by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,183,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,994,000 after purchasing an additional 947,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Evergy by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,942,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,594,000 after purchasing an additional 860,433 shares in the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EVRG shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Evergy in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Evergy from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Evergy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Evergy in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.83.

Shares of EVRG traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.33. The stock had a trading volume of 155,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,245,144. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.92 and a 1 year high of $61.84. The firm has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.74 and its 200 day moving average is $52.26.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.6425 dividend. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.17%.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

