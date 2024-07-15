Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Purchases New Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 500 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of META. Horizon Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 166.7% in the first quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 8,011 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after buying an additional 5,007 shares during the last quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.1% in the first quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at about $1,699,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 11.7% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,721 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 13.5% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 5,555 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of META stock traded up $3.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $502.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,260,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,124,856. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $492.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $467.54. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.38 and a 12-month high of $542.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $36.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.28 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 32.03%. On average, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.49%.

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 2,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.92, for a total transaction of $1,007,350.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,759,417.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 8,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $4,223,529.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,190,573. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 2,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.92, for a total transaction of $1,007,350.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,759,417.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 294,278 shares of company stock valued at $146,060,559 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

META has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $585.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $585.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $515.64.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

