Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 2,299 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. reduced its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,299 shares during the quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Capital Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 403.2% in the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $410,389.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,167. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,746 shares of company stock worth $2,727,971. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on CVX. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.06.

Chevron Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $2.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $158.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,562,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,885,253. The stock has a market cap of $292.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $139.62 and a 52-week high of $171.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. Chevron’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 59.98%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

