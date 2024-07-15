Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) Short Interest Down 25.4% in June

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decrease of 25.4% from the June 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KCDMY traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.34. 17,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,597. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.67. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a one year low of $7.95 and a one year high of $12.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.83.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 162.87%. The firm had revenue of $812.54 million during the quarter.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1229 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 2nd. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.49%.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets disposable products in Mexico. The company offers baby diapers, training pants, swim pants, wet wipes, shampoos, creams, bar soaps, and feeding products. It also provides toilet papers, napkins, facial tissues, paper towels, feminine pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate wipes, and menstrual cups.

