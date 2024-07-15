Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Sold by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lowered its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,451 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $2,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 206,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,406,000 after acquiring an additional 91,161 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 167,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,568,000 after acquiring an additional 102,300 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 342,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,293,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,181,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kimco Realty stock opened at $20.58 on Monday. Kimco Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $16.34 and a fifty-two week high of $22.83. The firm has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 38.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 181.14%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.52.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

