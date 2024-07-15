Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,990,974 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 279,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $109,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,613 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 79.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 834,156 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,298,000 after acquiring an additional 368,534 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 15,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.0% during the first quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of KMI stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.17. 1,119,987 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,583,723. The firm has a market cap of $44.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.39. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $20.32.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 104.55%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $987,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 259,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,116,612.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $4,328,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 345,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,494,537.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $987,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 259,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,116,612.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

