Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Shares Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

KNSL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective (down previously from $555.00) on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $600.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $403.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $544.00 to $453.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $434.00.

KNSL stock opened at $389.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $385.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $423.69. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $325.01 and a 52 week high of $548.47.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $372.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.45 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 14.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is presently 3.99%.

In related news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 3,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.74, for a total transaction of $1,389,321.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 95,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,247,879. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

