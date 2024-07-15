Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:AHODF) Short Interest Update

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:AHODF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,588,200 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the June 15th total of 3,208,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,725.5 days.
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Stock Down 0.1 %
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize stock opened at C$30.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$30.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$29.75. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a fifty-two week low of C$27.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$34.93.
About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize
