Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF) Short Interest Up 51.5% in June

Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,515,800 shares, an increase of 51.5% from the June 15th total of 22,787,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 345,158.0 days.

Kuaishou Technology Trading Down 4.2 %

OTCMKTS:KUASF opened at $6.00 on Monday. Kuaishou Technology has a 1-year low of $5.18 and a 1-year high of $8.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.44.

About Kuaishou Technology

Kuaishou Technology, an investment holding company, provides live streaming, online marketing, and other services mainly in the People's Republic of China. It offers Kuaishou Flagship, a short video and content based social networking platform; Kuaishou Express; Kuaishou Concept; Yitian Camera, an app to create photographs, videos, and vlogs; Kmovie, a shooting, editing, and production tool; and AcFun, a video sharing website.

