LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 221,911 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 42,359 shares during the period. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC’s holdings in LendingClub were worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LC. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 776,505 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,737,000 after acquiring an additional 193,455 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the third quarter worth $2,970,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of LendingClub by 547.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 137,865 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 116,569 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management boosted its position in shares of LendingClub by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 137,050 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of LendingClub by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 16,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Erin Selleck sold 4,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $36,257.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,571 shares in the company, valued at $484,590.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LC traded up $0.26 on Monday, reaching $9.88. The company had a trading volume of 378,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,773. LendingClub Co. has a twelve month low of $4.73 and a twelve month high of $10.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 2.06.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $180.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.52 million. LendingClub had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 4.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LendingClub Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LC. StockNews.com cut LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on LendingClub from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (up previously from $9.50) on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BTIG Research began coverage on LendingClub in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LendingClub currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.17.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company, that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

