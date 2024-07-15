Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Gap Down to $21.28

Shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.28, but opened at $20.68. Li Auto shares last traded at $20.36, with a volume of 476,916 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Macquarie assumed coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Li Auto from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Li Auto from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Li Auto from $57.30 to $48.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Li Auto from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Li Auto has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.08.

Li Auto Trading Down 2.3 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.13 and a 200 day moving average of $28.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter. Li Auto had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 16.65%. Equities research analysts expect that Li Auto Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Li Auto during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto during the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 58.5% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 4,331 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 20.6% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto Company Profile

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

Featured Stories

