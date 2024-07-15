Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.14.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Life360 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Life360 to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Loop Capital upgraded Life360 to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group upgraded Life360 to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Life360 in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ LIF opened at $35.08 on Monday. Life360 has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $35.68.

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

