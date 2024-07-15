LimeWire 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $3.52 Million (LMWR)

LimeWire (LMWR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 15th. LimeWire has a market cap of $90.05 million and approximately $3.52 million worth of LimeWire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LimeWire token can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000492 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, LimeWire has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

LimeWire Token Profile

LimeWire’s genesis date was May 17th, 2023. LimeWire’s total supply is 633,045,269 tokens and its circulating supply is 289,775,387 tokens. LimeWire’s official message board is blog.limewire.com. The official website for LimeWire is limewire.com. LimeWire’s official Twitter account is @limewire.

LimeWire Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LimeWire (LMWR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. LimeWire has a current supply of 633,045,269 with 289,775,387.61402553 in circulation. The last known price of LimeWire is 0.31442558 USD and is up 1.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $3,567,690.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://limewire.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LimeWire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LimeWire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LimeWire using one of the exchanges listed above.

