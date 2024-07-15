Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $270.00.

LFUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Baird R W upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company.

Littelfuse Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LFUS traded up $1.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $271.74. The company had a trading volume of 14,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,114. Littelfuse has a 52 week low of $212.80 and a 52 week high of $309.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $256.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.48.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $535.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.08 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 10.21%. Littelfuse’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Littelfuse will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is 29.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 6,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.49, for a total transaction of $1,568,179.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,753,583.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Littelfuse news, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 2,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.33, for a total transaction of $568,796.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,437 shares in the company, valued at $6,263,936.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 6,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.49, for a total transaction of $1,568,179.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,432 shares in the company, valued at $5,753,583.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,638 shares of company stock valued at $2,463,552. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Littelfuse

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,679,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $649,442,000 after purchasing an additional 17,119 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Littelfuse in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,004,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 421,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,748,000 after buying an additional 19,435 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 347,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,149,000 after buying an additional 6,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 346,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,627,000 after buying an additional 10,770 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

