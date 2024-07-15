LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of LivaNova worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the fourth quarter worth about $781,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the fourth quarter worth about $2,090,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the fourth quarter worth about $1,079,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the fourth quarter worth about $26,064,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 56,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total value of $3,403,608.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,534 shares in the company, valued at $1,655,068.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIVN stock opened at $51.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.72 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. LivaNova PLC has a 12-month low of $42.75 and a 12-month high of $64.47.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $294.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.17 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 13.59% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts expect that LivaNova PLC will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LIVN. StockNews.com upgraded LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on LivaNova from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on LivaNova from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LivaNova currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.20.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

