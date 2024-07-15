Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Position Lowered by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management decreased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 98.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,600 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 273,312 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,205 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.5% in the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.1% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,509 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,590 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospect Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.0% in the first quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $234.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $262.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $222.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.12.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.52%. The firm had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LOW. Gordon Haskett reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $246.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.04.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

