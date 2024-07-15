LSV Asset Management Acquires 20,684 Shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE)

LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Free Report) by 59.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,684 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.35% of DXP Enterprises worth $2,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in DXP Enterprises by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in DXP Enterprises by 4.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 35,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. 74.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Paz Maestas sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total value of $192,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 621,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,936,677.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com cut DXP Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

DXPE opened at $46.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $742.02 million, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.60. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.70 and a 1-year high of $57.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $412.64 million during the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 3.75%. Equities analysts forecast that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

