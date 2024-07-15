LSV Asset Management Acquires Shares of 14,500 Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS)

LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Geospace Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $153,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Geospace Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Geospace Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $168,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Geospace Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Geospace Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. 57.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Geospace Technologies stock opened at $9.41 on Monday. Geospace Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $7.27 and a 12-month high of $17.09. The company has a market cap of $125.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.09.

Geospace Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.27 million during the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 11.75%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Geospace Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

