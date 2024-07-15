LSV Asset Management Acquires Shares of 2,400 Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD)

LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Get Taylor Devices alerts:

Separately, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Taylor Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Institutional investors own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taylor Devices from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

Taylor Devices Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of TAYD opened at $47.60 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.13 and its 200-day moving average is $41.52. Taylor Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.06 and a 12 month high of $61.69. The firm has a market cap of $167.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 1.03.

About Taylor Devices

(Free Report)

Taylor Devices, Inc engages in design, development, manufacture, and marketing of shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in the United States, Asia, and internationally. Its products include seismic dampers that are designed to mitigate the effects of earthquakes on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes and crane trolleys, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and train car stops.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.