LSV Asset Management Boosts Holdings in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT)

LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,674 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,674 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.35% of Daktronics worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DAKT. Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Daktronics during the 4th quarter worth $11,508,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Daktronics during the 1st quarter worth $7,482,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Daktronics during the 4th quarter worth $4,240,000. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Daktronics during the 4th quarter worth $4,069,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Daktronics by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,451,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,788,000 after purchasing an additional 305,597 shares in the last quarter. 61.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Daktronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ DAKT opened at $13.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $643.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.12. Daktronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.33 and a 52 week high of $14.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

In related news, EVP Bradley T. Wiemann sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $102,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,115.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Daktronics news, EVP Bradley T. Wiemann sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $102,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,115.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Matthew John Kurtenbach sold 8,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total transaction of $123,348.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 208,906 shares in the company, valued at $2,903,793.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $449,037. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets electronic display systems and related products for sporting, commercial, and transportation applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International segments.

