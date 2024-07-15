LSV Asset Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS)

LSV Asset Management lowered its holdings in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Saul Centers were worth $2,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Saul Centers by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Saul Centers by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Saul Centers by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 19,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Saul Centers by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Saul Centers by 12.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Saul Centers in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.50 price target for the company.

BFS opened at $38.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $925.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. Saul Centers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.56 and a twelve month high of $41.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.42%.

Saul Centers is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. Saul Centers currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio comprised of 61 properties that includes (a) 57 community and neighborhood Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

