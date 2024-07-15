LSV Asset Management Decreases Stock Holdings in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

LSV Asset Management reduced its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) by 65.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,945 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in United Natural Foods by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 138,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in United Natural Foods by 40.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 41,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 12,124 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in United Natural Foods by 317.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in United Natural Foods by 68.2% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. 87.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UNFI. StockNews.com raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.60.

UNFI opened at $12.65 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.58 and a 12-month high of $21.28.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

