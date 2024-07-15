LSV Asset Management Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Free Report) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.12% of Scholastic worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Scholastic alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Scholastic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Scholastic by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Scholastic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Scholastic by 4,475.7% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,968 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Scholastic during the first quarter worth $215,000. 82.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scholastic Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ SCHL opened at $37.03 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.96. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 1.02. Scholastic Co. has a 12-month low of $32.50 and a 12-month high of $45.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, EVP Iole Lucchese sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total transaction of $13,404,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 579,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,410,566.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 18.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

Get Our Latest Report on Scholastic

About Scholastic

(Free Report)

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children's books, eBooks, media, and interactive products through its school book clubs and fair channels, and trade channel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Scholastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.