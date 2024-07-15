LSV Asset Management Has $1.32 Million Stock Position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) by 533.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.05% of CarGurus worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prevatt Capital Ltd bought a new position in CarGurus in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,160,000. Pale Fire Capital SE bought a new position in CarGurus in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,800,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in CarGurus by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 452,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,925,000 after acquiring an additional 48,389 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in CarGurus by 207.9% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 293,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,097,000 after acquiring an additional 198,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new position in CarGurus in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Samuel Zales sold 17,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $378,448.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 548,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,756,259.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Matthew Todd Quinn sold 3,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $99,091.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 217,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,414,786.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 17,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $378,448.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 548,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,756,259.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,994 shares of company stock worth $1,831,470 in the last ninety days. 17.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CARG shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on CarGurus from $22.00 to $25.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CarGurus from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CarGurus from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on CarGurus from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.55.

NASDAQ:CARG opened at $25.30 on Monday. CarGurus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.70 and a 52-week high of $26.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.36, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.63 and its 200 day moving average is $23.60.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $215.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.29 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 4.04%. Equities analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

