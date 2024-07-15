LSV Asset Management Has $1.70 Million Holdings in Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI)

LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI – Free Report) by 799.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 521,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 463,884 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Rimini Street were worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 4,221 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rimini Street during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rimini Street during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Rimini Street during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rimini Street in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of Rimini Street from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Shares of RMNI stock opened at $2.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.70 and its 200-day moving average is $2.97. The stock has a market cap of $266.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.29. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $5.32.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $106.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.62 million. Rimini Street had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 66.46%. Sell-side analysts predict that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support. The company engages in the provision of support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It also provides Rimini ONE, an outsourcing option that offers a set of unified and integrated services to run, manage, support, customize, configure, connect, protect, monitor, and optimize its clients' application, database, and technology enterprise software; Rimini Support, a mission-critical support for Oracle, SAP, proprietary and open-source database, and technology software; Rimini Manage, a suite of managed services for application and database software; Rimini Protect, a suite of personalized software security services and solutions; and Rimini Connect, a suite of managed interoperability solutions for browsers, operating systems, and email systems.

