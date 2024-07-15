LSV Asset Management Has $363,000 Stake in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Free Report) by 76.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,900 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 31,900 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in NBT Bancorp were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in NBT Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in NBT Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 4,075.0% in the first quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 4,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 4,727 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NBT Bancorp

In other NBT Bancorp news, EVP Sarah A. Halliday sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total transaction of $47,249.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,455.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on NBT Bancorp from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised NBT Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of NBT Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.20.

NBT Bancorp Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NBTB opened at $41.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.52. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.31 and a 1-year high of $43.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.52.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $192.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NBT Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.42%.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; and residential real estate loans.

