LSV Asset Management Has $604,000 Stock Position in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Buckle were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in Buckle by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 34,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Buckle by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Buckle by 60,000.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Buckle by 113.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Buckle by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. 53.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Buckle Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BKE opened at $39.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.15. The Buckle, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.31 and a 1-year high of $48.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.47.

Buckle Announces Dividend

Buckle ( NYSE:BKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 24th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $262.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.50 million. Buckle had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. Buckle’s payout ratio is presently 33.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on BKE. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Buckle from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th.

Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

